Football: English Premier League table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Liverpool 7 6 0 1 13 2 18

Man City 7 5 2 0 17 8 17

Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17

Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 17

Brighton 8 4 3 1 14 10 15

Chelsea 7 4 2 1 16 8 14

Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13

Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8 8 12

Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 11

Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 11

Man Utd 8 3 2 3 7 9 11

Nottm Forest 7 2 4 1 7 6 10

Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 10

Leicester 8 2 3 3 12 14 9

West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8

Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 8

Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6 16 4 ----------------------

Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 3

Wolves 7 0 1 6 9 21 1

Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship

