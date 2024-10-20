Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 21

Man City 8 6 2 0 19 9 20

Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17

Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 17

Brighton 8 4 3 1 14 10 15

Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 14

Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13

Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8 8 12

Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 11

Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 11

Man Utd 8 3 2 3 7 9 11

Nottm Forest 7 2 4 1 7 6 10

Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 10

Leicester 8 2 3 3 12 14 9

West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8

Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 8

Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6 16 4

----------------------

Crystal Palace 7 0 3 4 5 10 3

Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 1

Wolves 8 0 1 7 10 23 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

15 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From World