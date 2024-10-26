Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 21
Man City 8 6 2 0 19 9 20
Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17
Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 17
-------------------------------
Nottm Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 16
Brighton 8 4 3 1 14 10 15
Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 14
Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13
Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 11
Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
Man Utd 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 10
Leicester 9 2 3 4 13 17 9
West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8
Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 8
Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6 16 4
-------------------------------
Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5 11 3
Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 1
Wolves 8 0 1 7 10 23 1
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship.
