Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 21

Man City 8 6 2 0 19 9 20

Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17

Aston Villa 8 5 2 1 15 10 17

-------------------------------

Nottm Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 16

Brighton 8 4 3 1 14 10 15

Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 14

Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13

Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8 8 12

Fulham 8 3 2 3 11 11 11

Bournemouth 8 3 2 3 10 10 11

Man Utd 8 3 2 3 7 9 11

Brentford 8 3 1 4 14 15 10

Leicester 9 2 3 4 13 17 9

West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8

Everton 8 2 2 4 9 15 8

Ipswich 8 0 4 4 6 16 4

-------------------------------

Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5 11 3

Southampton 8 0 1 7 6 18 1

Wolves 8 0 1 7 10 23 1

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship.

