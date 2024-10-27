Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 9 7 2 0 20 9 23
Liverpool 8 7 0 1 15 3 21
Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16 11 18
Arsenal 8 5 2 1 15 8 17
---------------------------------
Brighton 9 4 4 1 16 12 16
Nottm Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 16
Chelsea 8 4 2 2 17 10 14
Tottenham 8 4 1 3 18 9 13
Brentford 9 4 1 4 18 18 13
Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11 11 12
Newcastle 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
Man Utd 8 3 2 3 7 9 11
Leicester 9 2 3 4 13 17 9
Everton 9 2 3 4 10 16 9
West Ham 8 2 2 4 11 15 8
Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9 20 4
---------------------------------
Crystal Palace 8 0 3 5 5 11 3
Wolves 9 0 2 7 12 25 2
Southampton 9 0 1 8 6 19 1
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship
