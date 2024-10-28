Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 9 7 2 0 20 9 23
Liverpool 9 7 1 1 17 5 22
Arsenal 9 5 3 1 17 10 18
Aston Villa 9 5 3 1 16 11 18
--------------------------------------------------
Chelsea 9 5 2 2 19 11 17
Brighton 9 4 4 1 16 12 16
Nottm Forest 9 4 4 1 11 7 16
Tottenham 9 4 1 4 18 10 13
Brentford 9 4 1 4 18 18 13
Fulham 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 11 11 12
Newcastle 9 3 3 3 9 10 12
West Ham 9 3 2 4 13 16 11
Man Utd 9 3 2 4 8 11 11
Leicester 9 2 3 4 13 17 9
Everton 9 2 3 4 10 16 9
Crystal Palace 9 1 3 5 6 11 6
--------------------------------------------------
Ipswich 9 0 4 5 9 20 4
Wolves 9 0 2 7 12 25 2
Southampton 9 0 1 8 6 19 1
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; Bottom three relegated to Championship
