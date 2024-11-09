Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 10 8 1 1 19 6 25
Man City 10 7 2 1 21 11 23
Nottm Forest 10 5 4 1 14 7 19
Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20 12 18
------------------------------
Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 18
Fulham 11 5 3 3 16 13 18
Aston Villa 10 5 3 2 17 15 18
Tottenham 10 5 1 4 22 11 16
Brighton 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
Brentford 11 5 1 5 22 22 16
Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
Newcastle 10 4 3 3 10 10 15
Man Utd 10 3 3 4 9 12 12
West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12
Leicester 10 2 4 4 14 18 10
Everton 11 2 4 5 10 17 10
Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8 15 7
------------------------------
Wolves 11 1 3 7 16 27 6
Ipswich 10 0 5 5 10 21 5
Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
