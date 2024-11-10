Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 28
Man City 11 7 2 2 22 13 23
Nottm Forest 11 5 4 2 15 10 19
Brighton 11 5 4 2 19 15 19
--------------------------------------------
Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20 12 18
Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 18
Fulham 11 5 3 3 16 13 18
Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13 11 18
Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17 17 18
Tottenham 11 5 1 5 23 13 16
Brentford 11 5 1 5 22 22 16
Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
Man Utd 11 4 3 4 12 12 15
West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12
Leicester 11 2 4 5 14 21 10
Everton 11 2 4 5 10 17 10
Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12 22 8
---------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8 15 7
Wolves 11 1 3 7 16 27 6
Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
