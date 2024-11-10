Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published November 10, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 28

Man City 11 7 2 2 22 13 23

Nottm Forest 11 5 4 2 15 10 19

Brighton 11 5 4 2 19 15 19

--------------------------------------------

Chelsea 10 5 3 2 20 12 18

Arsenal 10 5 3 2 17 11 18

Fulham 11 5 3 3 16 13 18

Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13 11 18

Aston Villa 11 5 3 3 17 17 18

Tottenham 11 5 1 5 23 13 16

Brentford 11 5 1 5 22 22 16

Bournemouth 11 4 3 4 15 15 15

Man Utd 11 4 3 4 12 12 15

West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12

Leicester 11 2 4 5 14 21 10

Everton 11 2 4 5 10 17 10

Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12 22 8

---------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 11 1 4 6 8 15 7

Wolves 11 1 3 7 16 27 6

Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

More Stories From World