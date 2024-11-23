Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 11 9 1 1 21 6 28
Man City 11 7 2 2 22 13 23
Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22
Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 22
Brighton 12 6 4 2 21 16 22
Nottm Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 19
Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19
Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13 11 18
Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18
Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 17
Tottenham 11 5 1 5 23 13 16
Man Utd 11 4 3 4 12 12 15
Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 15
West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12
Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11
Leicester 12 2 4 6 15 23 10
Wolves 12 2 3 7 20 28 9
Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 8
Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12 22 8
Southampton 11 1 1 9 7 21 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
