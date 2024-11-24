Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 31
Man City 12 7 2 3 22 17 23
Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22
Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 22
-----------------------------------
Brighton 12 6 4 2 21 16 22
Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27 13 19
Nottm Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 19
Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19
Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13 11 18
Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18
Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 17
Man Utd 11 4 3 4 12 12 15
Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 15
West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12
Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11
Leicester 12 2 4 6 15 23 10
Wolves 12 2 3 7 20 28 9
-----------------------------------
Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 8
Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12 22 8
Southampton 12 1 1 10 9 24 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results21 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam21 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table22 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table42 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday4 hours ago
-
Germany goes nuts for viral pistachio chocolate4 hours ago