Football: English Premier League table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 31

Man City 12 7 2 3 22 17 23

Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22

Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 22

-----------------------------------

Brighton 12 6 4 2 21 16 22

Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27 13 19

Nottm Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 19

Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19

Newcastle 11 5 3 3 13 11 18

Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18

Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 17

Man Utd 11 4 3 4 12 12 15

Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 15

West Ham 11 3 3 5 13 19 12

Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11

Leicester 12 2 4 6 15 23 10

Wolves 12 2 3 7 20 28 9

-----------------------------------

Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 8

Ipswich 11 1 5 5 12 22 8

Southampton 12 1 1 10 9 24 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

