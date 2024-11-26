Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 31
Man City 12 7 2 3 22 17 23
Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22
Arsenal 12 6 4 2 21 12 22
-----------------------------------
Brighton 12 6 4 2 21 16 22
Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27 13 19
Nottm Forest 12 5 4 3 15 13 19
Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19
Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18
Newcastle 12 5 3 4 13 13 18
Brentford 12 5 2 5 22 22 17
Man Utd 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Bournemouth 12 4 3 5 16 17 15
West Ham 12 4 3 5 15 19 15
Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11
Leicester 12 2 4 6 15 23 10
Wolves 12 2 3 7 20 28 9
-----------------------------------
Ipswich 12 1 6 5 13 23 9
Crystal Palace 12 1 5 6 10 17 8
Southampton 12 1 1 10 9 24 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship.
