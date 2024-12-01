Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 31
Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 25
Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 23
Man City 12 7 2 3 22 17 23
---------------------------
Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22
Nottm Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 22
Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 20
Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27 13 19
Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19
Newcastle 13 5 4 4 14 14 19
Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18
Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18
Man Utd 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
West Ham 13 4 3 6 17 24 15
Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11
Leicester 13 2 4 7 16 27 10
Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 9
--------------------------------
Wolves 13 2 3 8 22 32 9
Ipswich 13 1 6 6 13 24 9
Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
