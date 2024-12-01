Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published December 01, 2024

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 12 10 1 1 24 8 31

Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 25

Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 23

Man City 12 7 2 3 22 17 23

---------------------------

Chelsea 12 6 4 2 23 14 22

Nottm Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 22

Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 20

Tottenham 12 6 1 5 27 13 19

Aston Villa 12 5 4 3 19 19 19

Newcastle 13 5 4 4 14 14 19

Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18

Fulham 12 5 3 4 17 17 18

Man Utd 12 4 4 4 13 13 16

West Ham 13 4 3 6 17 24 15

Everton 12 2 5 5 10 17 11

Leicester 13 2 4 7 16 27 10

Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 9

--------------------------------

Wolves 13 2 3 8 22 32 9

Ipswich 13 1 6 6 13 24 9

Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

