Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 13 11 1 1 26 8 34
Arsenal 13 7 4 2 26 14 25
Chelsea 13 7 4 2 26 14 25
Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 23
--------------------------
Man City 13 7 2 4 22 19 23
Nottm Forest 13 6 4 3 16 13 22
Tottenham 13 6 2 5 28 14 20
Brentford 13 6 2 5 26 23 20
Man Utd 13 5 4 4 17 13 19
Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 19
Newcastle 13 5 4 4 14 14 19
Aston Villa 13 5 4 4 19 22 19
Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18
West Ham 13 4 3 6 17 24 15
Everton 13 2 5 6 10 21 11
Leicester 13 2 4 7 16 27 10
Crystal Palace 13 1 6 6 11 18 9
-------------------------------
Wolves 13 2 3 8 22 32 9
Ipswich 13 1 6 6 13 24 9
Southampton 13 1 2 10 10 25 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
