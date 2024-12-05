Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 35
Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31 15 28
Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28 14 28
Man City 14 8 2 4 25 19 26
----------------------------
Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 23
Nottm Forest 14 6 4 4 16 16 22
Aston Villa 14 6 4 4 22 23 22
Tottenham 13 6 2 5 28 14 20
Brentford 14 6 2 6 27 26 20
Newcastle 14 5 5 4 17 17 20
Man Utd 14 5 4 5 17 15 19
Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 19
Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18
West Ham 14 4 3 7 18 27 15
Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 14
Leicester 14 3 4 7 19 28 13
Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12 18 12
--------------------------------
Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13 25 9
Wolves 14 2 3 9 22 36 9
Southampton 14 1 2 11 11 30 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
