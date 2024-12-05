Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 35

Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31 15 28

Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28 14 28

Man City 14 8 2 4 25 19 26

----------------------------

Brighton 13 6 5 2 22 17 23

Nottm Forest 14 6 4 4 16 16 22

Aston Villa 14 6 4 4 22 23 22

Tottenham 13 6 2 5 28 14 20

Brentford 14 6 2 6 27 26 20

Newcastle 14 5 5 4 17 17 20

Man Utd 14 5 4 5 17 15 19

Fulham 13 5 4 4 18 18 19

Bournemouth 13 5 3 5 20 19 18

West Ham 14 4 3 7 18 27 15

Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 14

Leicester 14 3 4 7 19 28 13

Crystal Palace 14 2 6 6 12 18 12

--------------------------------

Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13 25 9

Wolves 14 2 3 9 22 36 9

Southampton 14 1 2 11 11 30 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

10 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

10 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

10 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

10 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

10 hours ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

10 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

10 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

10 hours ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

10 hours ago
 Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec ..

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

10 hours ago

More Stories From World