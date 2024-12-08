Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 35

Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31 15 28

Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28 14 28

Man City 15 8 3 4 27 21 27

------------------------------------

Nottm Forest 15 7 4 4 19 18 25

Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23 23 25

Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 23

Brighton 14 6 5 3 23 20 23

Fulham 14 6 4 4 21 19 22

Bournemouth 14 6 3 5 21 19 21

Tottenham 14 6 2 6 28 15 20

Newcastle 15 5 5 5 19 21 20

Man Utd 15 5 4 6 19 18 19

West Ham 14 4 3 7 18 27 15

Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 14

Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 13

Leicester 14 3 4 7 19 28 13

------------------------------------

Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13 25 9

Wolves 14 2 3 9 22 36 9

Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

5 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

6 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

6 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

7 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

8 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

8 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

10 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

12 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World