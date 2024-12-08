Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 14 11 2 1 29 11 35
Chelsea 14 8 4 2 31 15 28
Arsenal 14 8 4 2 28 14 28
Man City 15 8 3 4 27 21 27
------------------------------------
Nottm Forest 15 7 4 4 19 18 25
Aston Villa 15 7 4 4 23 23 25
Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 23
Brighton 14 6 5 3 23 20 23
Fulham 14 6 4 4 21 19 22
Bournemouth 14 6 3 5 21 19 21
Tottenham 14 6 2 6 28 15 20
Newcastle 15 5 5 5 19 21 20
Man Utd 15 5 4 6 19 18 19
West Ham 14 4 3 7 18 27 15
Everton 14 3 5 6 14 21 14
Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 13
Leicester 14 3 4 7 19 28 13
------------------------------------
Ipswich 14 1 6 7 13 25 9
Wolves 14 2 3 9 22 36 9
Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
