Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36
Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 31
Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 30
Nottm Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 28
------------------------------------
Man City 15 8 3 4 27 21 27
Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24 25 25
Brighton 15 6 6 3 25 22 24
Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 24
Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24
Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 23
Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23 21 23
Tottenham 15 6 2 7 31 19 20
Man Utd 15 5 4 6 19 18 19
West Ham 15 5 3 7 20 28 18
Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15
Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14
Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 13
------------------------------------
Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16 28 12
Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9
Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
