Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 01:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36

Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 31

Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 30

Nottm Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 28

------------------------------------

Man City 15 8 3 4 27 21 27

Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24 25 25

Brighton 15 6 6 3 25 22 24

Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 24

Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24

Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 23

Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23 21 23

Tottenham 15 6 2 7 31 19 20

Man Utd 15 5 4 6 19 18 19

West Ham 15 5 3 7 20 28 18

Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15

Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14

Crystal Palace 15 2 7 6 14 20 13

------------------------------------

Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16 28 12

Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9

Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

