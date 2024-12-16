Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after the Manchester derby (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36

Chelsea 15 9 4 2 35 18 31

Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 30

Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 28

-----------------------------------

Man City 16 8 3 5 28 23 27

Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24 25 25

Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 24

Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24

Brighton 16 6 6 4 26 25 24

Brentford 15 7 2 6 31 28 23

Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23 21 23

Man Utd 16 6 4 6 21 19 22

Tottenham 15 6 2 7 31 19 20

West Ham 15 5 3 7 20 28 18

Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17 21 16

Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15

Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14

-----------------------------------

Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16 28 12

Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9

Southampton 15 1 2 12 11 31 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

