Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36

Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37 19 34

Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 30

Nottm Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 28

-----------------------------------

Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26 26 28

Man City 17 8 3 6 29 25 27

Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24 21 25

Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24

Brighton 16 6 6 4 26 25 24

Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36 19 23

Brentford 16 7 2 7 32 30 23

Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23 21 23

Man Utd 16 6 4 6 21 19 22

West Ham 16 5 4 7 21 29 19

Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17 21 16

Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15

Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14

-----------------------------------

Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16 28 12

Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9

Southampton 16 1 2 13 11 36 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

