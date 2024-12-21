Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36
Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37 19 34
Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 30
Nottm Forest 16 8 4 4 21 19 28
-----------------------------------
Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26 26 28
Man City 17 8 3 6 29 25 27
Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24 21 25
Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24
Brighton 16 6 6 4 26 25 24
Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36 19 23
Brentford 16 7 2 7 32 30 23
Newcastle 16 6 5 5 23 21 23
Man Utd 16 6 4 6 21 19 22
West Ham 16 5 4 7 21 29 19
Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17 21 16
Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15
Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14
-----------------------------------
Ipswich 16 2 6 8 16 28 12
Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9
Southampton 16 1 2 13 11 36 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
