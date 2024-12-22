Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 36
Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37 19 34
Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34 16 33
Nottm Forest 17 9 4 4 23 19 31
--------------------------------------
Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26 26 28
Man City 17 8 3 6 29 25 27
Newcastle 17 7 5 5 27 21 26
Bournemouth 16 7 4 5 24 21 25
Brighton 17 6 7 4 27 26 25
Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 24
Tottenham 16 7 2 7 36 19 23
Brentford 17 7 2 8 32 32 23
Man Utd 16 6 4 6 21 19 22
West Ham 17 5 5 7 22 30 20
Crystal Palace 17 3 7 7 18 26 16
Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 15
Leicester 16 3 5 8 21 34 14
--------------------------------------
Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16 32 12
Wolves 16 2 3 11 24 40 9
Southampton 16 1 2 13 11 36 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results15 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Struggling Southampton appoint Juric as new manager2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago