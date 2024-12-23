Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 01:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 16 12 3 1 37 16 39

Chelsea 17 10 5 2 37 19 35

Arsenal 17 9 6 2 34 16 33

Nottm Forest 17 9 4 4 23 19 31

------------------------------------

Bournemouth 17 8 4 5 27 21 28

Aston Villa 17 8 4 5 26 26 28

Man City 17 8 3 6 29 25 27

Newcastle 17 7 5 5 27 21 26

Fulham 17 6 7 4 24 22 25

Brighton 17 6 7 4 27 26 25

Tottenham 17 7 2 8 39 25 23

Brentford 17 7 2 8 32 32 23

Man Utd 17 6 4 7 21 22 22

West Ham 17 5 5 7 22 30 20

Everton 16 3 7 6 14 21 16

Crystal Palace 17 3 7 7 18 26 16

Leicester 17 3 5 9 21 37 14

------------------------------------

Wolves 17 3 3 11 27 40 12

Ipswich 17 2 6 9 16 32 12

Southampton 17 1 3 13 11 36 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

