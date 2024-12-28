Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40 17 42

Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35 16 36

Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38 21 35

Nottm Forest 18 10 4 4 24 19 34

-------------------------------

Newcastle 18 8 5 5 30 21 29

Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27 21 29

Man City 18 8 4 6 30 26 28

Fulham 18 7 7 4 26 23 28

Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26 29 28

Brighton 18 6 8 4 27 26 26

Brentford 18 7 3 8 32 32 24

Tottenham 18 7 2 9 39 26 23

West Ham 18 6 5 7 23 30 23

Man Utd 18 6 4 8 21 24 22

Everton 17 3 8 6 15 22 17

Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18 26 17

Wolves 18 4 3 11 29 40 15

--------------------------------

Leicester 18 3 5 10 22 40 14

Ipswich 18 2 6 10 16 33 12

Southampton 18 1 3 14 11 37 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

