Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) English Premier League table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 17 13 3 1 40 17 42
Arsenal 18 10 6 2 35 16 36
Chelsea 18 10 5 3 38 21 35
Nottm Forest 18 10 4 4 24 19 34
-------------------------------
Newcastle 18 8 5 5 30 21 29
Bournemouth 18 8 5 5 27 21 29
Man City 18 8 4 6 30 26 28
Fulham 18 7 7 4 26 23 28
Aston Villa 18 8 4 6 26 29 28
Brighton 18 6 8 4 27 26 26
Brentford 18 7 3 8 32 32 24
Tottenham 18 7 2 9 39 26 23
West Ham 18 6 5 7 23 30 23
Man Utd 18 6 4 8 21 24 22
Everton 17 3 8 6 15 22 17
Crystal Palace 18 3 8 7 18 26 17
Wolves 18 4 3 11 29 40 15
--------------------------------
Leicester 18 3 5 10 22 40 14
Ipswich 18 2 6 10 16 33 12
Southampton 18 1 3 14 11 37 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
