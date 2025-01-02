Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 18 14 3 1 45 17 45

Arsenal 19 11 6 2 38 17 39

Nottm Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 37

Chelsea 19 10 5 4 38 23 35

-------------------------------

Newcastle 19 9 5 5 32 21 32

Man City 19 9 4 6 32 26 31

Bournemouth 19 8 6 5 29 23 30

Fulham 19 7 8 4 28 25 29

Aston Villa 19 8 5 6 28 31 29

Brighton 19 6 9 4 29 28 27

Tottenham 19 7 3 9 41 28 24

Brentford 19 7 3 9 33 35 24

West Ham 19 6 5 8 23 35 23

Man Utd 19 6 4 9 21 26 22

Crystal Palace 19 4 8 7 20 27 20

Everton 18 3 8 7 15 24 17

Wolves 19 4 4 11 31 42 16

--------------------------------

Ipswich 19 3 6 10 18 33 15

Leicester 19 3 5 11 22 42 14

Southampton 19 1 3 15 12 39 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

More Stories From World