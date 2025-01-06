Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 19 14 4 1 47 19 46

Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39 18 40

Nottm Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 37

Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39 24 36

------------------------------------

Newcastle 20 10 5 5 34 22 35

Man City 20 10 4 6 36 27 34

Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30 23 33

Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30 32 32

Fulham 20 7 9 4 30 27 30

Brighton 20 6 10 4 30 29 28

Brentford 20 8 3 9 38 35 27

Tottenham 20 7 3 10 42 30 24

Man Utd 20 6 5 9 23 28 23

West Ham 20 6 5 9 24 39 23

Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21 28 21

Everton 19 3 8 8 15 25 17

Wolves 19 4 4 11 31 42 16

------------------------------------

Ipswich 20 3 7 10 20 35 16

Leicester 20 3 5 12 23 44 14

Southampton 20 1 3 16 12 44 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

13 minutes ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

4 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

5 hours ago
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

6 hours ago
 88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

6 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

6 hours ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

6 hours ago

More Stories From World