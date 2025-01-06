Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 19 14 4 1 47 19 46
Arsenal 20 11 7 2 39 18 40
Nottm Forest 19 11 4 4 26 19 37
Chelsea 20 10 6 4 39 24 36
------------------------------------
Newcastle 20 10 5 5 34 22 35
Man City 20 10 4 6 36 27 34
Bournemouth 20 9 6 5 30 23 33
Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 30 32 32
Fulham 20 7 9 4 30 27 30
Brighton 20 6 10 4 30 29 28
Brentford 20 8 3 9 38 35 27
Tottenham 20 7 3 10 42 30 24
Man Utd 20 6 5 9 23 28 23
West Ham 20 6 5 9 24 39 23
Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 21 28 21
Everton 19 3 8 8 15 25 17
Wolves 19 4 4 11 31 42 16
------------------------------------
Ipswich 20 3 7 10 20 35 16
Leicester 20 3 5 12 23 44 14
Southampton 20 1 3 16 12 44 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase; bottom three relegated to Championship
