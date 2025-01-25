Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 53
Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47
Nottm Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 44
Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41 27 41
--------------------------------------------
Chelsea 22 11 7 4 44 27 40
Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 40
Man City 22 11 5 6 44 29 38
Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 36
Brighton 23 8 10 5 35 31 34
Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 33
Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 28
Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 27
Man Utd 22 7 5 10 27 32 26
West Ham 22 7 5 10 27 43 26
Tottenham 22 7 3 12 45 35 24
Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 23
Wolves 23 4 4 15 32 52 16
---------------------------------------------
Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21 47 16
Leicester 22 3 5 14 23 48 14
Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
