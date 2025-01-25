Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 11:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 53

Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47

Nottm Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 44

Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41 27 41

--------------------------------------------

Chelsea 22 11 7 4 44 27 40

Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 40

Man City 22 11 5 6 44 29 38

Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 36

Brighton 23 8 10 5 35 31 34

Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 33

Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 28

Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 27

Man Utd 22 7 5 10 27 32 26

West Ham 22 7 5 10 27 43 26

Tottenham 22 7 3 12 45 35 24

Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 23

Wolves 23 4 4 15 32 52 16

---------------------------------------------

Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21 47 16

Leicester 22 3 5 14 23 48 14

Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

