Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 53
Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47
Nottm Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 44
Man City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41
---------------------------------------------
Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41 27 41
Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40
Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 40
Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 36
Brighton 23 8 10 5 35 31 34
Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 33
Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 28
Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 27
Man Utd 22 7 5 10 27 32 26
West Ham 22 7 5 10 27 43 26
Tottenham 22 7 3 12 45 35 24
Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 23
Wolves 23 4 4 15 32 52 16
---------------------------------------------
Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21 47 16
Leicester 22 3 5 14 23 48 14
Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table17 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated17 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update37 minutes ago
-
Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship47 minutes ago
-
Gakpo double helps 'almost perfect' Liverpool thrash Ipswich47 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table57 minutes ago
-
Nine SAfrican peacekeepers killed in DR Congo: military57 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 hour ago
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves1 hour ago
-
Arteta wants FA to overturn Lewis-Skelly's red card in Arsenal win1 hour ago