Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 53

Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47

Nottm Forest 23 13 5 5 33 27 44

Man City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41

---------------------------------------------

Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41 27 41

Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40

Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 40

Aston Villa 22 10 6 6 33 34 36

Brighton 23 8 10 5 35 31 34

Fulham 22 8 9 5 34 30 33

Brentford 22 8 4 10 40 39 28

Crystal Palace 22 6 9 7 25 28 27

Man Utd 22 7 5 10 27 32 26

West Ham 22 7 5 10 27 43 26

Tottenham 22 7 3 12 45 35 24

Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 23

Wolves 23 4 4 15 32 52 16

---------------------------------------------

Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21 47 16

Leicester 22 3 5 14 23 48 14

Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

42 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

4 hours ago
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

4 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

4 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

5 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

6 hours ago

More Stories From World