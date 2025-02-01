Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 22 16 5 1 54 21 53
Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47
Nottm Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47
Man City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41
---------------------------------------------
Newcastle 23 12 5 6 41 27 41
Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40
Bournemouth 23 11 7 5 41 26 40
Aston Villa 23 10 7 6 34 35 37
Brighton 24 8 10 6 35 38 34
Fulham 23 8 9 6 34 31 33
Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 31
Man Utd 23 8 5 10 28 32 29
Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 27
West Ham 23 7 6 10 28 44 27
Tottenham 23 7 3 13 46 37 24
Everton 22 5 8 9 19 28 23
Leicester 23 4 5 14 25 49 17
---------------------------------------------
Wolves 23 4 4 15 32 52 16
Ipswich 23 3 7 13 21 47 16
Southampton 23 1 3 19 16 53 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
