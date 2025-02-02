Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56 21 56
Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47
Nottm Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47
Man City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41
-------------------------------
Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41
Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40
Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40
Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37
Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36
Brighton 24 8 10 6 35 38 34
Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 31
Man Utd 23 8 5 10 28 32 29
Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 27
West Ham 23 7 6 10 28 44 27
Everton 23 6 8 9 23 28 26
Tottenham 23 7 3 13 46 37 24
Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19
-----------------------------
Leicester 24 4 5 15 25 53 17
Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16
Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
