Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56 21 56

Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47

Nottm Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47

Man City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41

-------------------------------

Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41

Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40

Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40

Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37

Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36

Brighton 24 8 10 6 35 38 34

Brentford 23 9 4 10 42 40 31

Man Utd 23 8 5 10 28 32 29

Crystal Palace 23 6 9 8 26 30 27

West Ham 23 7 6 10 28 44 27

Everton 23 6 8 9 23 28 26

Tottenham 23 7 3 13 46 37 24

Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19

-----------------------------

Leicester 24 4 5 15 25 53 17

Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16

Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

