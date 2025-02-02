Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56 21 56
Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47
Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47
Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41
---------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41
Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40
Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40
Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37
Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36
Brighton 24 8 10 6 35 38 34
Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 31
Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30
Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 29
Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27
West Ham 23 7 6 10 28 44 27
Everton 23 6 8 9 23 28 26
Wolverhampton 24 5 4 15 34 52 19
-----------------------------------------------------
Leicester 24 4 5 15 25 53 17
Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16
Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair
FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024
Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Georgia police arrest two opposition leaders at protest6 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski earns Barca win over Alaves to preserve title hopes6 minutes ago
-
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results16 minutes ago
-
Rubio meets Panama leader on Trump demands for canal16 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results16 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski earns Barca win over Alaves to preserve title hopes46 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski earns Barca win over Alaves to preserve title hopes1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago