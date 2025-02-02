Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 23 17 5 1 56 21 56

Arsenal 23 13 8 2 44 21 47

Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47

Manchester City 23 12 5 6 47 30 41

---------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41

Chelsea 23 11 7 5 45 30 40

Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40

Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37

Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36

Brighton 24 8 10 6 35 38 34

Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 31

Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30

Manchester United 24 8 5 11 28 34 29

Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27

West Ham 23 7 6 10 28 44 27

Everton 23 6 8 9 23 28 26

Wolverhampton 24 5 4 15 34 52 19

-----------------------------------------------------

Leicester 24 4 5 15 25 53 17

Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16

Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

11 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

11 minutes ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

11 minutes ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

26 minutes ago
 King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

56 minutes ago
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presen ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair

2 hours ago
 FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over ..

FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance

3 hours ago
 UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World