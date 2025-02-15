Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 57
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
-------------------------------------
Man City 24 12 5 7 48 35 41
Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41
Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37
Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36
Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 31
Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30
Man United 24 8 5 11 28 34 29
Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27
Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 27
West Ham 24 7 6 11 29 46 27
Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19
-------------------------------------
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16
Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Stony Sinner defied doping worry to dominate men's tennis46 minutes ago
-
Zelensky warns US not to cut Ukraine, Europe out of talks2 hours ago
-
World no.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 25 arrested after attack on UN peacekeepers3 hours ago
-
Scholz after Vance speech rejects 'outsiders intervening' in German democracy3 hours ago
-
Swiss president sees Vance speech as 'plea for direct democracy'3 hours ago
-
Three hostages released from Gaza3 hours ago
-
Tennis superstar Sinner accepts 3-month ban to end doping drama3 hours ago
-
Tennis superstar Sinner accepts 3-month ban to end doping drama3 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit4 hours ago
-
Russian army claims capture of village in eastern Ukraine4 hours ago