Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 57

Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53

Nottm Forest 24 14 5 5 40 27 47

Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43

-------------------------------------

Man City 24 12 5 7 48 35 41

Newcastle 24 12 5 7 42 29 41

Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 41 28 40

Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37

Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 34 37 37

Fulham 24 9 9 6 36 32 36

Brentford 24 9 4 11 42 42 31

Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30

Man United 24 8 5 11 28 34 29

Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27

Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 27

West Ham 24 7 6 11 29 46 27

Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19

-------------------------------------

Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17

Ipswich 24 3 7 14 22 49 16

Southampton 24 2 3 19 18 54 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

3 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World