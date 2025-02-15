Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 57

Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53

Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47

Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44

------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43

Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43

Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41

Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39

Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38

Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37

Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34

Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30

Man Utd 24 8 5 11 28 34 29

Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27

Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 27

West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27

Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19

------------------------------------------

Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17

Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17

Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

