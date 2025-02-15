Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1500 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 57
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 28 30 30
Man Utd 24 8 5 11 28 34 29
Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27
Everton 24 6 9 9 25 30 27
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results4 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Qatar Open result4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results14 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges restructuring of global debt to ease developing countries' burden34 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City54 minutes ago
-
Thousands mark Serbian Statehood Day with anti-corruption protest1 hour ago
-
World no.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama1 hour ago
-
France to host European summit on Ukraine Monday: Polish foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: outsider elected to head African Union commission1 hour ago