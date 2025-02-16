Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 24 17 6 1 58 23 57
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30
Man Utd 24 8 5 11 28 34 29
Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 24 5 4 15 34 52 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table26 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update26 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results56 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City1 hour ago