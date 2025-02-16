Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 25 18 6 1 60 24 60
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30
Man Utd 24 8 5 11 28 34 29
Tottenham 24 8 3 13 48 37 27
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated6 minutes ago
-
Meillard underlines Swiss dominance with 'incredible' slalom gold16 minutes ago
-
Meillard underlines Swiss dominance with slalom gold2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says retakes village near key city of Pokrovsk2 hours ago
-
Fruit feast as Sri Lanka's first jumbo orphanage marks golden jubilee2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security: France FM2 hours ago