Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 25 18 6 1 60 24 60

Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53

Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47

Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44

------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43

Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43

Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41

Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39

Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38

Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37

Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34

Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30

Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30

Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30

Man Utd 25 8 5 12 28 35 29

West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27

Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19

------------------------------------------

Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17

Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17

Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of I ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Represe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister i ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia

21 minutes ago
 Dubai’s strategic vision for global business lea ..

Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..

21 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 explores key ..

International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging ..

UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies

2 hours ago
 Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Mus ..

Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed i ..

Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years

3 hours ago
 AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

5 hours ago

More Stories From World