Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 25 18 6 1 60 24 60
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 25 10 8 7 35 38 38
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30
Man Utd 25 8 5 12 28 35 29
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Portuguese Minister of Interior in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Morocco’s Permanent Representative to Arab League in Tuni ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Jordanian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Dubai’s strategic vision for global business leadership showcased at ‘Dubai ..
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table26 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief launches Etaam-4 initiative to distribute over 390,000 food baskets across 27 countries26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security2 hours ago
-
'This one is big': Slot salutes Liverpool spirit in win over Wolves2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago