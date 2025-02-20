Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 39
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30
Man Utd 25 8 5 12 28 35 29
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
