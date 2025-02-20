Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61

Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53

Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47

Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44

------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43

Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43

Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41

Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39

Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 39

Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37

Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34

Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30

Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30

Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30

Man Utd 25 8 5 12 28 35 29

West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27

Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19

------------------------------------------

Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17

Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17

Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

7 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

7 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

9 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

9 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

10 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

10 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

10 hours ago
 UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

10 hours ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

11 hours ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

11 hours ago

More Stories From World