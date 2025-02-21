Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) English Premier League table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 39
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Brentford 25 10 4 11 43 42 34
Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Everton 25 7 9 9 27 31 30
Man Utd 25 8 5 12 28 35 29
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 25 4 5 16 25 55 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
afp
Recent Stories
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels5 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says Israel hits illegal crossings on Lebanon border5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Wales v Ireland Six Nations teams5 minutes ago
-
Fishermen, sailing champions clean up trash-covered Rio island5 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Roma reach Europa League last 16 as 10-man Ajax scrape through6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Barcelona face Las Palmas with Liga lead strength test beckoning26 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz dumped out by Lehecka in Qatar Open quarters26 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Monaco battle to save season after Champions League exit56 minutes ago