Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61
Arsenal 25 15 8 2 51 22 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 25 12 7 6 44 29 43
Chelsea 25 12 7 6 47 34 43
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Fulham 25 10 9 6 38 33 39
Aston Villa 26 10 9 7 37 40 39
Brentford 26 11 4 11 47 42 37
Brighton 25 9 10 6 38 38 37
Everton 26 7 10 9 29 33 31
Tottenham 25 9 3 13 49 37 30
Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 29 32 30
Man Utd 26 8 6 12 30 37 30
West Ham 25 7 6 12 29 47 27
Wolves 25 5 4 16 35 54 19
------------------------------------------
Ipswich 25 3 8 14 23 50 17
Leicester 26 4 5 17 25 59 17
Southampton 25 2 3 20 19 57 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
Chinese airlines report strong January growth in passenger capacity
International Organization for Migration: 90% of homes in Gaza Strip have been d ..
Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
Surplus in EU trade in goods for 6 quarters in a row: Eurostat
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
More Stories From World
-
Australia vs England Champions Trophy scores52 seconds ago
-
Trump says wants Musk to be 'more aggressive' in federal cuts54 seconds ago
-
Brignone claims Sestriere giant slalom double after Shiffrin flops out57 seconds ago
-
France's agriculture show, an outlet for angry farmers1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 minute ago
-
Dubai hosts grand global launch of Burj Azizi, world's second tallest tower2 hours ago
-
Dubai hosts grand global launch of Burj Azizi, world's second tallest tower2 hours ago
-
Golf: Honda LPGA scores2 hours ago
-
Von Allmen leads Swiss 1-2-3 in Crans-Montana downhill2 hours ago