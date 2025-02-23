Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61

Arsenal 26 15 8 3 51 23 53

Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47

Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44

-------------------------------

Bournemouth 26 12 7 7 44 30 43

Chelsea 26 12 7 7 48 36 43

Aston Villa 27 11 9 7 39 41 42

Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41

Brighton 26 10 10 6 42 38 40

Fulham 26 10 9 7 38 35 39

Brentford 26 11 4 11 47 42 37

Tottenham 26 10 3 13 53 38 33

Crystal Palace 26 8 9 9 31 32 33

Everton 26 7 10 9 29 33 31

Man Utd 26 8 6 12 30 37 30

West Ham 26 8 6 12 30 47 30

Wolves 26 6 4 16 36 54 22

--------------------------------

Ipswich 26 3 8 15 24 54 17

Leicester 26 4 5 17 25 59 17

Southampton 26 2 3 21 19 61 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

2 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

2 hours ago
 New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

2 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

3 hours ago
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

4 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

6 hours ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World