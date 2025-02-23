Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 26 18 7 1 62 26 61
Arsenal 26 15 8 3 51 23 53
Nottm Forest 25 14 5 6 41 29 47
Man City 25 13 5 7 52 35 44
-------------------------------
Bournemouth 26 12 7 7 44 30 43
Chelsea 26 12 7 7 48 36 43
Aston Villa 27 11 9 7 39 41 42
Newcastle 25 12 5 8 42 33 41
Brighton 26 10 10 6 42 38 40
Fulham 26 10 9 7 38 35 39
Brentford 26 11 4 11 47 42 37
Tottenham 26 10 3 13 53 38 33
Crystal Palace 26 8 9 9 31 32 33
Everton 26 7 10 9 29 33 31
Man Utd 26 8 6 12 30 37 30
West Ham 26 8 6 12 30 47 30
Wolves 26 6 4 16 36 54 22
--------------------------------
Ipswich 26 3 8 15 24 54 17
Leicester 26 4 5 17 25 59 17
Southampton 26 2 3 21 19 61 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
