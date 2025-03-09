Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 28 20 7 1 66 26 67

Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 54

Nottm Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 51

Man City 28 14 5 9 53 38 47

-----------------------------------

Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52 36 46

Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46 38 44

Bournemouth 27 12 7 8 45 32 43

Brighton 27 11 10 6 44 39 43

Fulham 27 11 9 7 40 36 42

Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40 45 42

Brentford 27 11 5 11 48 43 38

Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35 33 36

Tottenham 27 10 3 14 53 39 33

Man Utd 27 9 6 12 33 39 33

West Ham 27 9 6 12 32 47 33

Everton 27 7 11 9 30 34 32

Wolves 27 6 4 17 37 56 22

-----------------------------------

Ipswich 27 3 8 16 26 57 17

Leicester 27 4 5 18 25 61 17

Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

