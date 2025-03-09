Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 28 20 7 1 66 26 67
Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 54
Nottm Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 51
Man City 28 14 5 9 53 38 47
-----------------------------------
Chelsea 27 13 7 7 52 36 46
Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46 38 44
Bournemouth 27 12 7 8 45 32 43
Brighton 27 11 10 6 44 39 43
Fulham 27 11 9 7 40 36 42
Aston Villa 28 11 9 8 40 45 42
Brentford 27 11 5 11 48 43 38
Crystal Palace 27 9 9 9 35 33 36
Tottenham 27 10 3 14 53 39 33
Man Utd 27 9 6 12 33 39 33
West Ham 27 9 6 12 32 47 33
Everton 27 7 11 9 30 34 32
Wolves 27 6 4 17 37 56 22
-----------------------------------
Ipswich 27 3 8 16 26 57 17
Leicester 27 4 5 18 25 61 17
Southampton 27 2 3 22 19 65 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
