Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 70
Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 54
Nottm Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 51
Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53 36 49
-------------------------------
Man City 28 14 5 9 53 38 47
Brighton 28 12 10 6 46 40 46
Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 45
Bournemouth 28 12 8 8 47 34 44
Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46 38 44
Fulham 28 11 9 8 41 38 42
Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 39
Brentford 28 11 5 12 48 44 38
Tottenham 28 10 4 14 55 41 34
Everton 28 7 12 9 31 35 33
Man Utd 27 9 6 12 33 39 33
West Ham 27 9 6 12 32 47 33
Wolves 28 6 5 17 38 57 23
------------------------------
Ipswich 28 3 8 17 26 58 17
Leicester 28 4 5 19 25 62 17
Southampton 28 2 3 23 20 68 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
