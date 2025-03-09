Football: English Premier League table

Open Menu

Published March 09, 2025

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 70

Arsenal 27 15 9 3 51 23 54

Nottm Forest 28 15 6 7 45 33 51

Chelsea 28 14 7 7 53 36 49

-------------------------------

Man City 28 14 5 9 53 38 47

Brighton 28 12 10 6 46 40 46

Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 45

Bournemouth 28 12 8 8 47 34 44

Newcastle 27 13 5 9 46 38 44

Fulham 28 11 9 8 41 38 42

Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 39

Brentford 28 11 5 12 48 44 38

Tottenham 28 10 4 14 55 41 34

Everton 28 7 12 9 31 35 33

Man Utd 27 9 6 12 33 39 33

West Ham 27 9 6 12 32 47 33

Wolves 28 6 5 17 38 57 23

------------------------------

Ipswich 28 3 8 17 26 58 17

Leicester 28 4 5 19 25 62 17

Southampton 28 2 3 23 20 68 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

