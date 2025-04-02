Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 70

Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55 25 61

Nottm Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 57

Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53 37 49

-------------------------------

Man City 29 14 6 9 55 40 48

Newcastle 28 14 5 9 47 38 47

Brighton 29 12 11 6 48 42 47

Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 45

Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 45

Bournemouth 29 12 8 9 48 36 44

Brentford 29 12 5 12 50 45 41

Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 39

Man Utd 30 10 7 13 37 41 37

Tottenham 29 10 4 15 55 43 34

Everton 29 7 13 9 32 36 34

West Ham 30 9 7 14 33 50 34

Wolves 30 8 5 17 41 58 29

-------------------------------

Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28 62 17

Leicester 29 4 5 20 25 65 17

Southampton 29 2 3 24 21 70 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

afp

