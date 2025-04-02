Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 29 21 7 1 69 27 70
Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55 25 61
Nottm Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 57
Chelsea 29 14 7 8 53 37 49
-------------------------------
Man City 29 14 6 9 55 40 48
Newcastle 28 14 5 9 47 38 47
Brighton 29 12 11 6 48 42 47
Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 45
Aston Villa 29 12 9 8 41 45 45
Bournemouth 29 12 8 9 48 36 44
Brentford 29 12 5 12 50 45 41
Crystal Palace 28 10 9 9 36 33 39
Man Utd 30 10 7 13 37 41 37
Tottenham 29 10 4 15 55 43 34
Everton 29 7 13 9 32 36 34
West Ham 30 9 7 14 33 50 34
Wolves 30 8 5 17 41 58 29
-------------------------------
Ipswich 29 3 8 18 28 62 17
Leicester 29 4 5 20 25 65 17
Southampton 29 2 3 24 21 70 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
Recent Stories
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake survivors plead for more help1 hour ago
-
'Image whisperers' bring vision to the blind at Red Cross museum1 hour ago
-
Chinese tourists pine for Taiwan's return as Beijing jets surround island2 hours ago
-
What is the 'Qatargate' scandal roiling Israel?2 hours ago
-
China practises hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills2 hours ago
-
Greece to spend 25 bn euros in defence overhaul: PM2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Munir Akram acclaimed for his 'outstanding' service to Pakistan at a farewell media event2 hours ago
-
Russia drone strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 102 hours ago
-
Putin receives Bosnia's wanted Serb leader Dodik in Kremlin3 hours ago
-
South Korea court to rule Friday on president impeachment3 hours ago
-
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines3 hours ago