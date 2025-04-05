Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 73
Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62
Nottm Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 57
Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54 37 52
----------------------------------------
Man City 30 15 6 9 57 40 51
Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49 39 50
Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44 45 48
Brighton 30 12 11 7 48 45 47
Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 45
Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49 38 44
Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 41
Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37 34 40
Man Utd 30 10 7 13 37 41 37
Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35
Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55 44 34
West Ham 30 9 7 14 33 50 34
Wolves 30 8 5 17 41 58 29
----------------------------------------
Ipswich 30 4 8 18 30 63 20
Leicester 30 4 5 21 25 67 17
Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
