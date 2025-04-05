Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Published April 05, 2025

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 73

Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62

Nottm Forest 30 17 6 7 50 35 57

Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54 37 52

----------------------------------------

Man City 30 15 6 9 57 40 51

Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49 39 50

Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44 45 48

Brighton 30 12 11 7 48 45 47

Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 45

Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49 38 44

Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 41

Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37 34 40

Man Utd 30 10 7 13 37 41 37

Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35

Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55 44 34

West Ham 30 9 7 14 33 50 34

Wolves 30 8 5 17 41 58 29

----------------------------------------

Ipswich 30 4 8 18 30 63 20

Leicester 30 4 5 21 25 67 17

Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

More Stories From World