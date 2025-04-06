Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70 27 73

Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62

Nottm Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 57

Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54 37 52

-------------------------------

Man City 30 15 6 9 57 40 51

Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 51

Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49 39 50

Brighton 31 12 11 8 49 47 47

Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45

Fulham 30 12 9 9 44 40 45

Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39 35 43

Brentford 30 12 5 13 51 47 41

Man Utd 30 10 7 13 37 41 37

Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35

West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35

Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55 44 34

Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32

-----------------------------

Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20

Leicester 30 4 5 21 25 67 17

Southampton 30 2 4 24 22 71 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

1 hour ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

3 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

3 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

3 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

4 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

4 hours ago

More Stories From World