Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 73

Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62

Nottm Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 57

Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 53

-------------------------------

Man City 31 15 7 9 57 40 52

Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 51

Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49 39 50

Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48

Brighton 31 12 11 8 49 47 47

Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45

Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39 35 43

Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 42

Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38

Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58 45 37

Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35

West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35

Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32

-----------------------------

Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20

Leicester 30 4 5 21 25 67 17

Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage

10 minutes ago
 DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry ..

DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

3 hours ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

3 hours ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

3 hours ago
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

4 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

4 hours ago
 Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

5 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

6 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

6 hours ago

More Stories From World