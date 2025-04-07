Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 73
Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62
Nottm Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 57
Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 53
-------------------------------
Man City 31 15 7 9 57 40 52
Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 51
Newcastle 29 15 5 9 49 39 50
Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48
Brighton 31 12 11 8 49 47 47
Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45
Crystal Palace 30 11 10 9 39 35 43
Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 42
Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38
Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58 45 37
Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35
West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35
Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32
-----------------------------
Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20
Leicester 30 4 5 21 25 67 17
Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
