Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 73
Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62
Nottm Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 57
Man City 32 16 7 9 62 42 55
Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 53
-------------------------------
Newcastle 30 16 5 9 52 39 53
Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 51
Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48
Brighton 31 12 11 8 49 47 47
Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45
Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 43
Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 42
Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38
Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58 45 37
Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35
West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35
Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32
-----------------------------
Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20
Leicester 31 4 5 22 25 70 17
Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 10 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
