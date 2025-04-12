Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 73

Arsenal 31 17 11 3 56 26 62

Nottm Forest 31 17 6 8 51 37 57

Man City 32 16 7 9 62 42 55

Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 53

-------------------------------

Newcastle 30 16 5 9 52 39 53

Aston Villa 31 14 9 8 46 46 51

Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48

Brighton 31 12 11 8 49 47 47

Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45

Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 43

Brentford 31 12 6 13 51 47 42

Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38

Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58 45 37

Everton 31 7 14 10 33 38 35

West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35

Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32

-----------------------------

Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20

Leicester 31 4 5 22 25 70 17

Southampton 31 2 4 25 23 74 10 -- relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

