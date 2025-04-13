Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 31 22 7 2 72 30 73

Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 63

Nottm Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 57

Man City 32 16 7 9 62 42 55

Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 54

--------------------------------

Chelsea 31 15 8 8 54 37 53

Newcastle 30 16 5 9 52 39 53

Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48

Brighton 32 12 12 8 51 49 48

Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45

Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 43

Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 43

Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38

Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 38

Tottenham 31 11 4 16 58 45 37

West Ham 31 9 8 14 35 52 35

Wolves 31 9 5 17 43 59 32

-----------------------------

Ipswich 31 4 8 19 31 65 20

Leicester 32 4 6 22 27 72 18

Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 10 -- relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

Recent Stories

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

41 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

1 hour ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

2 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

3 hours ago
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

3 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

4 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

4 hours ago

More Stories From World