Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Sunday's 1300 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 76
Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 63
Nottm Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 57
Man City 32 16 7 9 62 42 55
Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 54
------------------------------
Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 54
Newcastle 30 16 5 9 52 39 53
Fulham 31 13 9 9 47 42 48
Brighton 32 12 12 8 51 49 48
Bournemouth 31 12 9 10 51 40 45
Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 43
Crystal Palace 31 11 10 10 41 40 43
Man Utd 31 10 8 13 37 41 38
Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 38
Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60 49 37
Wolves 32 10 5 17 47 61 35
West Ham 32 9 8 15 36 54 35
-----------------------------
Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33 67 21
Leicester 32 4 6 22 27 72 18
Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 10 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
