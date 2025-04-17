Football: English Premier League Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 76
Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 63
Newcastle 32 18 5 9 61 40 59
Nottm Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 57
Man City 32 16 7 9 62 42 55
-------------------------------
Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 54
Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 54
Bournemouth 32 13 9 10 52 40 48
Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 48
Brighton 32 12 12 8 51 49 48
Brentford 32 12 7 13 52 48 43
Crystal Palace 32 11 10 11 41 45 43
Everton 32 8 14 10 34 38 38
Man Utd 32 10 8 14 38 45 38
Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60 49 37
Wolves 32 10 5 17 47 61 35
West Ham 32 9 8 15 36 54 35
-----------------------------
Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33 67 21
Leicester 32 4 6 22 27 72 18
Southampton 32 2 4 26 23 77 10 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
