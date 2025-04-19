Football: English Premier League Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's 1400 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 76
Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 63
Newcastle 32 18 5 9 61 40 59
Man City 33 17 7 9 64 42 58
Nottm Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 57
-------------------------------
Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 54
Aston Villa 32 15 9 8 49 46 54
Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 49
Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 48
Brighton 33 12 12 9 53 53 48
Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46
Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 44
Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 38
Man Utd 32 10 8 14 38 45 38
Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60 49 37
West Ham 33 9 9 15 37 55 36
Wolves 32 10 5 17 47 61 35
------------------------------
Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33 67 21
Leicester 32 4 6 22 27 72 18
Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 11 -- relegated
