Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 74 31 76
Arsenal 32 17 12 3 57 27 63
Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62 44 59
Man City 33 17 7 9 64 42 58
Nottm Forest 32 17 6 9 51 38 57
Aston Villa 33 16 9 8 53 47 57
Chelsea 32 15 9 8 56 39 54
Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 49
Fulham 32 13 9 10 47 43 48
Brighton 33 12 12 9 53 53 48
Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46
Crystal Palace 33 11 11 11 41 45 44
Everton 33 8 14 11 34 40 38
Man Utd 32 10 8 14 38 45 38
Tottenham 32 11 4 17 60 49 37
West Ham 33 9 9 15 37 55 36
Wolves 32 10 5 17 47 61 35
Ipswich 32 4 9 19 33 67 21
Leicester 32 4 6 22 27 72 18
Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 11 -- relegated
