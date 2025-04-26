Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 79

Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 67

Man City 34 18 7 9 66 43 61

Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 60

Nottm Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 60

-------------------------------

Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62 44 59

Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 57

Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 49

Fulham 33 13 9 11 48 45 48

Brighton 33 12 12 9 53 53 48

Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46

Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 45

Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 38

Man Utd 33 10 8 15 38 46 38

Wolves 33 11 5 17 48 61 38

Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61 51 37

West Ham 33 9 9 15 37 55 36

-----------------------------

Ipswich 33 4 9 20 33 71 21

Leicester 33 4 6 23 27 73 18 -- relegated

Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 11 -- relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship

