Football: English Premier League Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Premier League table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 33 24 7 2 75 31 79
Arsenal 34 18 13 3 63 29 67
Man City 34 18 7 9 66 43 61
Chelsea 34 17 9 8 59 40 60
Nottm Forest 33 18 6 9 53 39 60
-------------------------------
Newcastle 33 18 5 10 62 44 59
Aston Villa 34 16 9 9 54 49 57
Bournemouth 33 13 10 10 52 40 49
Fulham 33 13 9 11 48 45 48
Brighton 33 12 12 9 53 53 48
Brentford 33 13 7 13 56 50 46
Crystal Palace 34 11 12 11 43 47 45
Everton 34 8 14 12 34 41 38
Man Utd 33 10 8 15 38 46 38
Wolves 33 11 5 17 48 61 38
Tottenham 33 11 4 18 61 51 37
West Ham 33 9 9 15 37 55 36
-----------------------------
Ipswich 33 4 9 20 33 71 21
Leicester 33 4 6 23 27 73 18 -- relegated
Southampton 33 2 5 26 24 78 11 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League; bottom three relegated to Championship
